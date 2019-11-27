Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator 19 are being added to the Stadia Pro subscription

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 will be available to every Stadia owner, all of whom currently have a Stadia Pro subscription, in December. This is along with Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown, which are already available.

Both additions were announced last night, but they've also been for sale since launch. Since everyone has a subscription at the moment, anyone who purchased the games would have been able to get them at no cost if they'd just waited, though they couldn't have known.

Thankfully, Google has since added that it will be able to offer refunds even if they're outside of its normal refund policy.

"We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection," the update reads. "Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we're happy to assist you if you'd like to request a refund if you have purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy."

You will still need to request the refund, though, as the process isn't automatic. And if you don't pay to resubscribe when the free period ends next year, you will lose access to both games, along with 4K streaming. In that case, it might be worth holding onto them.