Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove partners with Adult Swim, due 2017

It’s been 25 years since Toejam and Earl first stormed the console scene, however last year’s successfully-funded Kickstarter is finally bringing the hip hopping extraterrestrial duo to the modern age. Dubbed Back in the Groove, designer Greg Johnson and studio Humanature have now announced a partnership with off-the-wall US cable network Adult Swim that’ll see the pair land their Rapmaster Rocketship once again in 2017.

To mark the occasion, Humanature teased the game’s first slice of in-game footage:

Speaking via a new Kickstarter update—which notes the collaboration between Humanature and Adult Swim will not extend to a television series, sadly—the developers revealed Back in the Groove now has a Steam page.

“Back in the Groove is a mash-up of the very best features from the classic console games (that's one and two, y'all), with a pile of new features thrown in,” reads its blurb. “The goal is to give old skool TJ & E fans a pure blast of funky nostalgia, and give new players a taste of the light-hearted, co-op play that is TJ & E.”

That’ll see nine playable characters, many of which you’ll recognise if you’re familiar with the previous games; randomly generated levels; “a ton” of new music; and co-op modes in both local and four-player online multiplayer.

If you played the originals Way Back Way this is all likely music to your ears. On the off-chance you missed Toejam and Earl the first time round—and as part of the SEGA Megadrive Collection at this year's PC Gamer Weekender—though, the original is on Steam for £3.99/$4.99 should you wish to check it out.

Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove is due at some stage in 2017.