Today's other news: TF2 Mann vs Machine getting an update, yet another Far Cry 3 trailer

By the time you are reading this, hundreds -- nay, thousands -- of brave XCOM soldiers have laid down their lives to defend the earth. Take a moment to contemplate their digital sacrifice, and then help yourself forget by emptying this shot glass of PC gaming news. Today's poison features some oak cask aged Far Cry 3 footage , and a full-bodied announcement of the first major update to Team Fortress 2's Mann vs Machine .

