Today on The PC Gamer Show: Our top 100, game movies, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us yap about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be taking a look back at our top 100 PC games of all time, why so many video game movies are being made, Civilization: Beyond Earth's upcoming expansion, and new G-Sync monitors with insanely high refresh rate—plus a Civ 4 audio quiz (featuring the sultry voice of Leonard Nimoy) and our weekly viewer Q&A with questions from Twitch chat.

