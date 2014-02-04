Titanfall minimum system requirements revealed

They are upon us, like hulking metal warriors raining from the sky: Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella announced on Twitter today the minimum system requirements to run Titanfall on PC. Our Large Pixel Collider whirred with amusement at the mere mention of the word "minimum," but here they are:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8, 8.1

CPU: AMD Athlon X2 2.8GHz or Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

GPU: 512MB VRAM, Radeon HD 4770 or GeForce 8800GT

Not too bad! If you don't already own a PC that meets those requirements, you can easily get the CPU, RAM, and video card for under $300. If you do meet the requirements, you might be able to play the game as soon as February 14, which is when we suspect Resapwn will start beta testing Titanfall . Surprisingly, Zampella also mentioned that Respawn is considering releasing the game on Mac as well, but only after the PC launch.

Zampella did not share the recommended system requirements, so it'd be interesting to see what kind of range the game has and how much you'd have to spend to see it at its best. Titanfall releases March 11—have a look at all our recent coverage for more, including video from the technical test .