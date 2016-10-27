Titanfall 2 maps and modes free, no season pass required

Titanfall 2 is out tomorrow and, incase you thought Respawn was bluffing when it said "all maps and modes will be free in [the game's] multiplayer" last week, the developer has now taken to social media to drive the point home.

Nowadays, season passes are so commonplace that this news comes as somewhat of a surprise. We're now so used to paying the base game equivalent in order to get our hands on maps, skins, expansions or whichever other extras long-term passes grant us access to—but the following tweet, posted yesterday by the game's official account, suggests this won't happen in the case of Titanfall 2.

Remember when buying a game got you everything? Another reason #Titanfall2 is different, no season pass needed... https://t.co/aOcOtlUuyX pic.twitter.com/JaqyauCrkw26 October 2016

In the above linked blog post—which also explores the range of new features Titanfall 2 brings to the table—Respawn elaborates:

"No Season Pass required… This means no splitting up the community and it all starts with the legendary Angel City map, remastered from the original Titanfall. This means once you’ve purchased Titanfall 2, your investment includes a full single player campaign, the full multiplayer maps and modes, and long-term support with no hidden costs. You can pre-order the game to play three days early, but it will never cost you extra."

At this stage, it of course remains to be seen if Titanfall 2 is any good or not—stay tuned for our review—and therefore whether or not this marks a good deal. That said, it's nevertheless refreshing to see Respawn buck a trend which ordinarily costs us more money, and while the way the above statement is worded probably suggests single-player DLC, if any should be released down line, will not be free-of-charge, what we are set to get is admirable.

Titanfall 2 is due tomorrow, October 28. In the meantime, here's another look at its live-action launch trailer: