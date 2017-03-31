Popular

Titanfall 2 free trial and double XP weekend is now underway

The trial includes all multiplayer modes, and a bit of singleplayer.

The Titanfall 2 free weekend that EA announced last week is now underway. Running until April 3, the four-day trial will give players access to the game's full multiplayer mode, as well as the Training Gauntlet and the single-player mission The Beacon. 

The trial coincides with the launch of the new Colony Reborn DLC, a reworking of the Colony map from the original Titanfall that also includes a new weapon, a new execution move, and various new cosmetic items. In keeping with EA's promise from last summer, the DLC is free for all Titanfall 2 owners.   

And for those who already own the game, Respawn is also offering double XP over the same weekend stretch. Full details about all of it are up at ea.com

Andy Chalk

