Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has customisable characters, spells, and melee weapons

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands won't have grenades—but it will let you thwack a walking shark with a giant sword. So really, who needs 'em?

Speaking on the IGN Expo livestream, developer Matt Cox gave us a few more details on Wonderlands' character creation and customisation options. Not going so far as to let players fully customise weapons, Wonderlands nevertheless does have armour, amulets and guns on top of series-first melee weapons.

Wonderlands notably won't have grenades, which came in all manner of weird and wild flavours in the mainline Borderlands games. Instead, Cox reckons spells will more than make up for their omission, calling them "mini-skills" for their "power and variety of behaviours".

Like the Borderlands DLC it's spun off from, Wonderlands is also framed as a mid-session game of D&D (sorry, B&B), with Tiny Tina narrating and chiming in to completely change the game world. That said, Cox notes that you don't need any history with Borderlands to jump in, calling Wonderlands a brand new game in a brand new world.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022.