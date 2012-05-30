Retro City Rampage, Tiny and Big, remastered Tomb Raider, and more added to GOG catalog

Raise your hand if you like DRM-free distribution of new indie games and old classics! OK, now put your hand back on your mouse -- you need it for clicking on GOG 's latest release lineup, which was revealed at CD Projekt Red's Summer Conference today. It includes Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers, Retro City Rampage, the first three Tomb Raider games in a $10 (~ £6.45) collection, Sid Meier's Colonization, and indie adventure game Resonance.

Both Resonance and Tiny and Big are available for pre-order with a discount, and those who put down cash for Resonance now will also receive a four-hour playable demo before both it and Tiny and Big release on June 19.

Retro City Rampage , a parody of all that is '80s gaming, will be released "approximately" July 1. The cereal commercial below had to be included because it's great.

The "remastered for Windows" Tomb Raider collection and Sid Meier's Colonization are already available for $10 and $6 respectively.