This wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound is on sale for $65

Do you need a new gaming headset? If so, heads up that Logitech's G533 is on sale for $64.99 on Dell's website, which is a hefty discount over its $149.99 list price.

The street price is normally lower than the list price—Amazon has it for $89.99 right now—-but this is still the cheapest around. It's also fairly well regarded, if you check out reviews from around the web.

This headset is equipped with Logitech's "Pro G" drivers and boasts DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound.

Logitech says you can game non-stop on this headset for up to 15 hours on a single charge. It also features on-ear controls and a noise-cancelling microphone.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.