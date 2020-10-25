Popular

This week in PC gaming: Watch Dogs Legion releases, Valorant gets a new healer

And The Dark Pictures Anthology heads to Little Hope for Halloween.

The week ahead (October 25 - October 31)

October 27

Ghostrunner

Carto

Valorant gets a new healer

October 29

Watch Dogs Legion

October 30

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

