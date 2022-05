Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until I go on holiday next week.

This week, we're saving a desert community from the jaws of economic ruin in My time at Sandrock, nailing headshots in Sniper Elite 5 and mastering magical gloves in Kao the Kangaroo.