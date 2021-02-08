This week in PC gaming: Little Nightmares 2 releases, Final Fantasy 12 on Game Pass

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

This Week in PC Gaming - February 7 to February 13

February 8

Becastled

February 11

Little Nightmares 2

The Room 4: Old Sins

Final Fantasy 12 on Game Pass