This week in PC Gaming: Button City, Assassins Creed Valhalla DLC, and Free Guy

By

This is a big week for Vikings, movies based on fake video games, and baseball cats.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week the cute meter reaches fatal levels with Button City, Naraka Bladepoint slices, and dices, while Foreclosed brings the cyberpunk hotness. 

The PC gaming forecast has one too many Emily in Paris mentions, and we wonder why Ryan Reynolds hasn't shown us his gaming PC. 

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

