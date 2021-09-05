This Week in PC Gaming: Bloodhunt, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Life is Strange: True Colors

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

This stacked week has got a ton to chew on such as Bloodhunt, a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, the best Sonic game comes to PC in Sonic Colors Ultimate, and a mix of murder and the supernatural in Life is Strange: True Colors.

The PC gaming forecast shows that we have an incoming open beta for Amazon's epic fantasy MMORPG, New World. Let's hope our video cards fare a bit better this time around.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.