This triple-fan Gigabyte GTX 1080 is just $430 right now

Nvidia's RTX cards are almost here, but the prices are sky-high. If you don't care very much for ray tracing, the GTX 1080 is still a great card that will be able to play AAA games for years to come. Now you can get Gigabyte's triple-fan GTX 1080 for just $430, a $60 savings from the original price.

We've seen plenty a few GTX 1080 cards around this price already, but this model uses composite heat pipes and Gigabyte's Windforce 3X cooling system to keep the GPU nice and cool. It has a boost clock of 1771 MHz in OC mode. For input, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You can buy the Gigabyte GTX 1080 from Newegg. The sale ends in two days, or whenever stock runs out.