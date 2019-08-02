Popular

This Skyrim mimic mod has completely ruined chests

I will never loot again.

Dear God, just look at it.

Mimics are the worst, tricking oblivious adventurers into becoming a snack. This Skyrim mod appears to be based on the most grotesque of the lot of them: Dark Souls' mimics. There's not one part of them that isn't incredibly unsettling, but it's that horrible, diseased tongue that turns my stomach. 

Skyrim modder Mihail created them for the original version of Skyrim, but they've recently been added to Skyrim Special Edition, letting you ruin your dungeon dives once again. You can download it here

Other creatures from Mihail's menagerie include some lovely flying stingrays and this intimidating robot. It's big, it's angry, it breaths fire, and it's not half as scary as a mimic. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
