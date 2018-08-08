This Ryzen desktop with a Radeon RX 570 graphics card is on sale for $550

Dell's Inspiron gaming desktop can often be found on sale in various configurations. That is again the case today over at Office Depot, and it is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen.

Office Depot is selling the Inspiron desktop (model 5675) for just $549.99, down from its regular price of $799.99.

You shouldn't expect a powerhouse configuration at that price, and that's not what you're getting here. What you do get, however, is a Ryzen 5 1400 processor paired with a Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card. It also has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

That is a nice configuration for the money, if you don't feel like building your own PC. If you want to go even cheaper, Best Buy has a different configuration for sale, one that features an AMD A10-9700 APU, Radeon RX 560 graphics cards, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $429.99 (down from $519.99).

Go here to grab the Ryzen 5 1400 + Radeon RX 570 from Office Depot, or here to get the A10-9700 + Radeon RX 560 from Best Buy.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.