This Razer mechanical keyboard is just £79, its lowest price ever

You don't always have to pay over the odds to grab yourself a slick mechanical gaming keyboard, as this deal on the Razer Blackwidow proves. It's currently at its lowest price ever at £79.99 on Amazon and even when factoring in its average historical price, that still leaves you with an actual saving of around £36.

The Razer Blackwidow—not to be confused with the Blackwidow Elite—has all the trimmings of its more expensive counterpart but lacks the detachable wrist rest. If you can do without that added luxury, this mechanical keyboard is a great choice if you're thinking about upgrading but want to save some extra cash.

The Blackwidow uses Razer's Green mechanical switches which are tactile and clicky—similar to the Cherry Blues—and has fully programmable keys with macro recording, on-board memory, and cloud storage. It also boasts 1000Hz Ultrapolling and the usual N-key rollover and anti-ghosting. And, of course, it uses Razer's own RGB Chroma technology to brighten up any gaming set-up.

The only features that this keyboard is missing—aside from the wrist rest—are dedicated media buttons and a USB passthrough. But if those extra bells and whistles aren't a big concern, this board may be just what you're looking for.

