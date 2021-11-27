This Razer gaming monitor is less than half price, now only £299.99

Black Friday the day might be over, but Black Friday deals keep rolling in. We’re still on the lookout trying to catalogue as many as we can to help you find the best bargains this year.

This Razer Raptor 27" monitor is below half price right now on ebuyer. Normally retailing for £674.99, the quad HD 144Hz screen is currently going for £299.99. That’s a £375.00, you could literally get two and have change for the price you’d normally be paying for one of these on this website. That’s a dual monitor setup for the cost of one, not a bad deal at all. Plus we can help you set that up.

It’s worth noting that this price drop could be because these models are getting an upgrade. At E3 2021, Razer showed off a newer version of the Raptor. It’s identical for the most part, but supports 165Hz instead of 144Hz like this model. At this discount, we think it’s worth taking the slight hit.

Razer Raptor 27 RAZER Raptor Gaming Monitor | 27" Quad HD | 144Hz / 1ms Response Time| AMD FreeSync / G-SYNC | £674.99 £299.99 at ebuyer (save £375.00)

An easy choice at under half price, this is a true gaming monitor complete with full RGB stand. Razer are set to release a 165HZ version of this monitor, so if seeing that come out after you nab one of these at an amazing price will bother you, hold off.

Razer Raptors are nice sleek gaming monitors and this one is no exception, with a 2560 x 1440 QHD screen that supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. It’s got two DisplayPort 1.4s which is always a nice touch, as well as HDMI, USB C, and 2 USB 3.2, so it’s not a bad little hub point for a desk. There’s even a cable management panel at the back to help with all this, which is a nice touch.

Also it’s a Razer product, so the stand has a strip of LEDs compatible with Razer’s synapse software. This is handy if you’re looking to match the rest of your RGBattlestation. If this isn't the screen for you, check out all the other monitor deals we've found during the sales.