This Prime Day gaming headset deal brings Corsair 7.1 surround sound for just $55

There haven't been too many deals from Corsair for this year's Amazon Prime Day, but we'll forgive it this oversight because it has deigned to slash the price of its versatile Void Elite Surround 7.1 headset.

This gaming headset is compatible with the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and the PlayStation 5, although we're chiefly interested in its abilities on the PC, which is where we get the quality 7.1 surround sound.

Corsair Void Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

A versatile wired headset that works with pretty much every gaming device you could hope for, while also offering 7.1 surround sound on PC. View Deal

Featuring 50mm neodymium drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 30KHz, we've enjoyed previous iterations of this headset before, and have always been impressed by their build quality and how good the soundscape is. The microfiber mesh fabric is easy on the ears, while the omni-directional microphone is good for picking up your angry insults at your team mates. Flipping it up out of the way instantly mutes it as well, which can be handy if things are getting too heated.

It works with Corsair's iCue software to access a myriad of equalizer settings as well, so you can configure them exactly as you need. This is an impressive deal for $54.99.