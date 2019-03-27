This overclocked GeForce RTX 2070 is the cheapest around at $470

Why buy a stock clocked graphics card when you can snag an overclocked model for the same price, or in this case, even cheaper? If you're having trouble answering that question and are in the market for a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, then check out this model from Zotac.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Amp Edition is available on Newegg for $469.99, after applying promo code EMCSTWVB3. Almost every other card goes for $499.99 or higher, save for MSI's Ventus model, which is $484.99 after a $10 mail-in-rebate.

There are no mail-in-rebate hoops to jump through on this one, though, just a promo code to enter at checkout. You also get a choice of a free game out of Anthem, Battlefield V, or Metro Exodus.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 | Overclocked | $469.99 (save $30)

Zotac's GeForce RTX 2070 Amp Edition card is factory overclocked to 1,740MHz, making it faster than Nvida's own overclocked Founders Edition model. You also get a free game with purchase. Use promo code EMCSTWVB3 for the full discount. Buy at Newegg



Zotac's GeForce RTX 2070 Amp Edition is factory overclocked to 1,740MHz (boost clock). That's 120MHz faster than Nvidia's reference blueprint, and 30MHz faster than Nvidia's own factory overclocked Founders Edition model.

A two-fan cooling solution keeps thermals in check, and of course customizable RGB lighting is part of the package. If you're in the market for a GeForce RTX 2070, this is the best graphics card deal around right now.

