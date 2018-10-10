This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 is just $650 right now

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop that will still out-perform integrated graphics, the MSI GF63 might pique your interest. It's equipped with the latest-generation Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1050, and right now it only costs $650 on Newegg. That's a $150 discount from the original MSRP, and around $100 less than most other laptops with a GTX 1050.

The MSI GF63 is equipped with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. The laptop is fairly light by gaming laptop standards, weighing in at just 4.10 pounds. MSI says it should last around seven hours on battery while gaming.

You can buy the MSI GF63 from Newegg. The listed price is $699.99, but after you send in the included rebate, the price drops to $649.99.

