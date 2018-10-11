This mod replaces Stardew Valley monsters with Dragon Quest foes

If you've played a Dragon Quest game in the last 32 years, you're probably familiar with the series' enemy blue slimes. These wrathful creatures bounce around with the utmost hateful violence, seeking to mow down all adventurers in their path. Feared and loathed by all, they represent all that is unambiguously evil in video game antagonists. And now you can encounter them in Stardew Valley.

This mod, entitled Dragon Quest Monsters, lets you replace all of Stardew Valley's mine dungeon enemies with their corresponding Dragon Quest enemies. So Stardew Valley slimes turn into the wretched DQ blue slimes, bats turn into Drackies, duggies turn into Muddy Hands, and big slimes turn into the Crownless King slime.

Look at this asshole:

While the mod creator writes that it's something they "did out of boredom", there's the vague suggestion that more monster replacements may come soon. If there was a mod for changing all of Stardew Valley's NPCs and enemies into blue slime, I would definitely install it.