This GTX 1070-equipped MSI laptop is $600 off today, and it comes with Black Ops 4

If you're looking for a well-specced gaming laptop, Walmart has a deep discount on the MSI GP73 Leopard-636. As well as coming with a GTX 1070 and a six-core i7-8750 CPU, it has a sizeable 500GB SSD and comes with a copy of this year's multiplayer-only FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It represents a pretty hefty $600 price drop.

Alongside the SSD, you've got another 1TB of storage. For comparison, last week we covered a similarly specced Gigabyte laptop that was going for $1800. Black Ops 4 itself retails for $60. If this isn't quite what you're looking for, keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the coming days for a ton more savings.