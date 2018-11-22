Popular

This GTX 1070-equipped MSI laptop is $600 off today, and it comes with Black Ops 4

Comes with a 500GB SSD, too. Get it for $1,399.

If you're looking for a well-specced gaming laptop, Walmart has a deep discount on the MSI GP73 Leopard-636. As well as coming with a GTX 1070 and a six-core i7-8750 CPU, it has a sizeable 500GB SSD and comes with a copy of this year's multiplayer-only FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It represents a pretty hefty $600 price drop. 

MSI GP73 Leopard-636 Gaming Laptop | 17.3" 120Hz | i7-8750H | GTX 1070 | $1,399 (save $600)
This 1070 and six-core CPU-equipped laptop comes with a 500GB SSD as well as a 1TB HDD and a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Buy it at Walmart

Alongside the SSD, you've got another 1TB of storage. For comparison, last week we covered a similarly specced Gigabyte laptop that was going for $1800. Black Ops 4 itself retails for $60. If this isn't quite what you're looking for, keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the coming days for a ton more savings. 

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

