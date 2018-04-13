Popular

This Fortnite nature documentary uses the game's new replay system to great effect

Sonny Evans casts his eye over The Creatures of Fortnite.

PUBG's replay system arrived earlier this year in a bid to catch cheaters. Sonny Evans, on the other hand, used it to craft hilarious National Geographic-style nature documentaries. In the wake of its own newly-installed replay mechanics, Evans has now turned his creative hand to Fortnite. 

From Wailing Woods to Flush Factory and beyond, Evans' latest project, The Creatures of Fortnite, examines a host of Fortnite playstyle stereotypes—not least architects, bush campers, and John Wick skin-donning noobs. 

Cue one faux-David Attenborough voiceover, and multiple bouts of laughter:

Despite similar delivery, the difference between Evans' pre and post-replay system Fortnite productions is pretty clear. The creator tells me he looks forward to tinkering with the new system's myriad of neat features over time. I for one look forward to seeing what he comes up with next. 

In other Fortnite news, yesterday's account issues have disrupted its update schedule. A new patch, v3.5.1, was rolled out this morning with a host of bug fixes. Check that out in full over here

