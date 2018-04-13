This Fortnite nature documentary uses the game's new replay system to great effect

PUBG's replay system arrived earlier this year in a bid to catch cheaters. Sonny Evans, on the other hand, used it to craft hilarious National Geographic-style nature documentaries. In the wake of its own newly-installed replay mechanics, Evans has now turned his creative hand to Fortnite.

From Wailing Woods to Flush Factory and beyond, Evans' latest project, The Creatures of Fortnite, examines a host of Fortnite playstyle stereotypes—not least architects, bush campers, and John Wick skin-donning noobs.

Cue one faux-David Attenborough voiceover, and multiple bouts of laughter:

Despite similar delivery, the difference between Evans' pre and post-replay system Fortnite productions is pretty clear. The creator tells me he looks forward to tinkering with the new system's myriad of neat features over time. I for one look forward to seeing what he comes up with next.

In other Fortnite news, yesterday's account issues have disrupted its update schedule. A new patch, v3.5.1, was rolled out this morning with a host of bug fixes. Check that out in full over here.

