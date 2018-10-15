This EVGA GTX 1070 is just $360 right now

If you've been looking for a good deal on a mid-range graphics card, today might be your lucky day. EVGA's GTX 1070 GAMING card is currently $359.99 from the company's online store—a discount of $20-60 from most other GTX 1070 models.

The model on sale is EVGA's 'Black Edition' card, with a custom ACX 3.0 cooling system 8GB of GDDR5X memory. It has a base clock of 1506MHz, and can boost to 1683MHz. Unlike some of the other EVGA cards that have gone on sale recently, this isn't a 'DT' model that can't overclock well—this is a fully-functional GTX 1070.