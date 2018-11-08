This Dell gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 CPU and RX 570 is $480 today

Dell owns Alienware, but the company still makes a few gaming products without the Alienware brand. One of those is the Dell Inspiron gaming desktop, which comes in a variety of configurations. Right now you can get one of the mid-range models for $479.93 from Office Depot, a savings of $120 over the previous price of $599.99.

This PC is equipped with a first-gen Ryzen 5 1400 processor, 8GB of memory, a 1TB hard drive, and a Radeon RX 570 graphics card. The PC also has a dual-layer DVD burner, in case you need one of those for some reason. A keyboard and optical mouse are included in the box.

While the CPU is a bit out of date at this point, the desktop is still a solid mid-range gaming PC for the price.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.