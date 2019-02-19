Popular

This Dell G3 laptop with a GTX 1060 is just $690 right now—perfect for Apex Legends

This 15.6 inch, i5 laptop with a 1TB hard drive is ideal for Respawn's new shooter, and less demanding games like Fortnite.

While GPUs and some other parts have continued to drop in price for months now, the best gaming laptops are still as expensive as ever. If you've been looking for a budget option, the Dell G3 15 is currently on sale for $689.99 from Office Depot. That's $209 lower than the original price, and significantly cheaper than most other laptops with similar hardware.

The full specifications include a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 MaxQ graphics card. With that hardware, you can easily play less-demanding games like Fortnite and Overwatch at 60FPS, as well as some newer AAA titles like Apex Legends.

The only downside is that the laptop utilizes a 1TB hard drive with 8GB of SSD cache, instead of just using a regular SSD. But on the bright side, there are plenty of connectivity options—including 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1, an SD card slot, and even Thunderbolt 3. 

Dell Inspiron G3 15 3579 | $689.99 ($209 off)
This is a great budget option for PC gaming on the go. It has an 8th-gen Core i5 processor, a 6GB GTX 1060, and 8GB of RAM. Buy at Office Depot (Posted: 2/19)

Most other laptops with a 6GB GTX 1060 cost around $1,000, so if you've been waiting to get a budget portable gaming setup, this isn't a bad choice at all. We're yet to see the 20 series GPUs widely integrated into laptops, so this is a decent option.

