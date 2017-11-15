This Dell desktop with Ryzen 7 1700X and Radeon RX 580 is on sale for $850

It looks as though Dell is trying to unload some slightly older inventory as it makes room for systems based newer parts. As such, you can score a pretty nice deal on an Inspiron gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 580 graphics card inside.

The Radeon RX 580 is a generation behind, with Vega now on the scene. However, the asking price here isn't egregious—Dell's desktop is on sale for $850.

Along with the RX 580, this destkop wields an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 1700X processor, 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), a tray loading DVD burner, and onboard 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi.

That's not a cutting edge setup, though it still packs a respectable punch for less than the individual cost of parts (once you factor in a case, power supply, motherboard, and Windows 10). You also have the option of adding a 256GB M.2 SSD for $100, while still getting the 1TB HDD.

You can grab this desktop here. Dell also has deals on several other Inspiron desktop configurations, along with various Black Friday discounts that are already live.

