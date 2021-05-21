This could be our first picture of the new AMD RX 6600 XT

It's no secret that AMD is planning a graphics card (or two) around the Navi 23 GPU. The RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 look the likely culprits at this time, and the card pictured below may actually be an early version of one of them.

It is said that this is oem navi23 and the source has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/i8iXLalIsRMay 21, 2021 See more

The image's true source has been lost, but Broly_X1 on Twitter managed to catch it and preserve this rare glimpse for all to see (via Videocardz). Pictured is what appears to be a reference design for an AMD Radeon GPU, although not one in keeping with existing RDNA 2 reference coolers.

That wouldn't be too out of the ordinary for the more budget- and mid-range cards in the stack, which will forego fancy shrouds and coolers for affordability.

The card has a label on it that mentions PC Partner Ltd., a graphics card OEM of mega proportions. The company deals with both Nvidia and AMD GPUs, and is probably best known for producing GPUs for the Sapphire and Zotac brands. Our Dave even visited PC Partner back in the day.

Sitting comfortably? (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best gaming desk: the ultimate PC podiums

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

The label also notes the exact GPU used, the Navi 23 chip, which will be a cut-back version of the RDNA 2 chips already in the market. It's expected to house 2,048 cores for the RX 6600 XT and 1,792 for the RX 6600.

Its appearance on the label is a little odd, though. Usually we'd see a specific graphics card model listed here, which perhaps means this is a pre-production sample, or even something different altogether. We also can't dismiss the possibility of it being faked entirely.

But it at least looks the part, and appears to feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory as recent rumours suggest.

See, that's the thing. There has been a recent flurry of rumours surrounding the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT, and a sudden influx of leaks and rumours usually signals a closely approaching release date. AMD's not short of opportunities in the near-future to announce new products, either: AMD is hosting a keynote at Computex at the beginning of June and E3 arrives shortly thereafter.