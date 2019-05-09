This ASUS TUF gaming laptop is down to £580 at Amazon (save £220), and it's well built for the price

Let's face it: the best gaming laptops are expensive, and not everyone can afford to drop £2000 on the newest portable powerhouse. So, it may come as good news to the budget-conscious that we've found a tempting deal on a budget laptop, which is still capable of running modern games rather well. The ASUS TUF FX505DY gaming laptop is currently down to £579 at Amazon, which is a saving of £220 (or 28%, if you love a stat). It comes with a neat 120Hz IPS panel, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and an AMD processor and GPU. The CPU is an R5-3550H quad core, while the graphics card is a 4GB RX 560. As an added bonus, this lappy also comes with a 128GB SSD with Windows pre-installed, and a 1TB HDD for keeping all your other stuff on. That's a lot of tech for your cash at not-even £600.

What's the catch? Well, obviously, it won't run everything at max settings but, honestly, it punches well above its weight in terms of price and features. Amazon user reports have suggested a few issues with configuration too, so there are a few settings you may need to tweak when you're setting up the device to get the best performance from the GPU. You'll also need to make sure new installs are set to the HDD, to avoid clogging up the SSD, which should only really be used to boot Windows because it's the smallest size you can get. Overall, though, for £579 it's tough to complain about a handful of flaws—this is an excellent budget laptop.

If you want to beef up the spec a little, you can get the ASUS TUF with a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM for £740 via the same Amazon link, but we wouldn't necessarily recommend this, as there are better laptop builds out there for the equivalent price. This is all about saving money on a capable machine, so the cheaper option should be just fine for most people.