This all-in-one PC packs an RTX 2080 for ray-traced gaming, costs $5,000

I'll go out on a limb and say you've probably never considered spending $5,000 on an all-in-one PC, even one built with high-end hardware for gaming. If you have, however, Colorful has your back—its new iGame G-One packs some powerful components and costs a small fortune.

The standout feature is the GeForce RTX 2080 GPU that is tucked inside. For $5,000 I would have thought (hoped) Colorful could have squeezed the Ti model into this thing, but you'll have to make do with the next one down on the totem pole. It's still a fast GPU, and it boasts dedicated RT and Tensor cores for real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

On the CPU side, Colorful opted for an Intel 8th generation Core i9-8950HK processor. Again, for the asking price, it seems like a newer and faster 9th generation processor would be a more deserving option. In lieu of that, the 8950HK brings 6 cores and 12 threads of computing muscle to the table, clocked at 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz.

It's a potent combination for sure, assuming that Colorful engineered a capable cooling scheme, and I have no doubt the iGame G-One is fast. It's just hard not to be disappointed in the component selection, given the asking price.

As it pertains to keeping temps in check, Colorful says "both key components [CPU and GPU] are cooled by an efficient and high-power cooling system" to ensure they run "in top condition." Beyond that, it's anyone's guess what exactly that entails—heatpipes and strategic airflow, I would hope.

"Play the latest titles at high-resolution and details thanks to the powerful CPU/GPU combo and never bother about slowing down when the action heats up," Colorful says.

The display specs are worthy of a gaming AIO. It's using an IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. According to Colorful, it offers 99 percent of the sRGB color space, and supports HDR content as well. If there's something to complain about, it's that it's only DisplayHDR 400 certified, rather than DisplayHDR 600 or even 1000 (those numbers at the end refer to the brightness level, measured in nits). That, and Colorful makes no mention of the size.

There's no word on when this AIO will be available.