This Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor is just £830 right now

Being able to find one of the best gaming monitor deals this Black Friday may be the thing that makes or breaks your PC upgrade, or new build. If you're planning to try and nab on one of the next generation of AMD graphics cards, like the RX 6800 XT, or an Nvidia counterpart like the RTX 3080, you're going to want a monitor that'll really make it sing—if they ever surface again. A 4K beauty like the Alienware AW3420DW may be just what you need to make all that extra graphic processing power worthwhile. And right now, Dell is selling it for a ridiculous £829.79. That's a good 44% saving from the recommended sale price.

This 34-inch monitor puts the 'extra' in extraterrestrial. With an out of this world curve and sci-fi design, there are very few things to complain about with the Alienware AW3420DW. Sure, it may be lacking a secondary DisplayPort, and USB-C connection, but it does sport a headphone jack, along with four USB ports—including two right on the bottom for quick access. At full price, that may seem stingy to you, but the AW3420DW has a host of other smashing features, ones that are much more important when it comes to choosing a gaming monitor.

Not least of these is the 120Hz refresh rate. Coupled with the built-in, official Nvidia G-Sync technology, this monitor should see your games writ smoothly across its vast pixelscape—without a hint of screen tear. And, what's more, the 2ms response means you'll have a fighting chance of your reaction times really meaning something in fast-paced games. Besides, you'll be able to discern every excruciating detail in ultra-high definition glory, so try not to get distracted by the pretty textures—I'm talking to you, my game artist friends.

The only real downside to this monitor, up till now, has been the price. Unless you're not into the sci-fi design—still, shouldn't you be more concerned about what's on the screen, not how the monitor itself looks on your desk? Either way, I can't recommend this one enough. It's a great 4K curved panel that's going to make the most of your next-gen gaming dream, and future proof your setup for a good few years to come.