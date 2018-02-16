This 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 is on sale for $700

If you're looking for low budget gaming laptop but don't want to dip all the way down to integrated graphics, you might be interested in the Asus FX503VD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a Core i5-7300HQ processor and GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, and it's on sale at Newegg for $700.

The asking price is actually $750, but if you apply promo code 80212EDSS06 at checkout, it will trim $50 off the sale price. That's pretty good for the hardware, which also includes 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSHD hybrid hard drive.

This is a relatively thin and light machine, measuring 0.9 inches and weighing 5.7 pounds. It also features a red-backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting and N-key rollover.

Connectivity options on the wireless side include 802.11ac 2x2 dual antenna Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. As for ports and other physical connectors, this laptop has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4 output, a headphone/mic combo jack, an Ethernet port, and a media card reader.

For gaming, the GeForce GTX 1050 GPU isn't terribly exciting. However, it's better than integrated graphics, and gaming laptops don't get much cheaper than this (there are exceptions, of course).

You can grab this laptop on sale here.

