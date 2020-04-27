This gaming PC is built into a toy Tesla Model S, and yes, you can drive it around

If you're tightening your belt due to the world's current mood of instability, look away. Because if you keep looking, you may be tempted to purchase a high-end gaming PC built inside the boot of a drivable mini Tesla Model S.

For $13,432 (before shipping), you get the toy Tesla—which I repeat, is drivable—with a bonnet full of hardware. That price gets you an 11GB RTX 2080 Ti, 32GB RAM, a Ryzen 9 3900X, and a Hydro X liquid cooling system. The whole thing is underlit by iCUE RGB lighting. There are some cosmetic customisation options, but if you're hoping to downgrade any of the above listed components for a better price, I'm afraid that's not an option.

When you're not using it to play games, you can invite a kid to drive the car (or you can drive it yourself, if you happen to be a kid), which has working headlights and a horn. Of course, it's a toy, so you won't be doing laps of main blaring happy hardcore in it. It won't make you quite that cool.

The build is the work of Origin PC, and appears to be a collaboration with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, whose demonstration of the model can see in the video embedded below. Should you buy it? It depends who you ask. Don't ask me.