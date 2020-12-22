These Minecraft cottagecore builds will take you to a new level of relaxation

There are plenty of Minecraft builds that let you play in huge fantasy worlds with intricately detailed cities and terrain that looks so real that screenshots could be photographs. These Minecraft builds are impressive, sure, but sometimes I just want to explore something smaller and cosier. I want to spend my time in Minecraft decorating the inside of a house or quietly arranging my vegetable patch—and it seems like a lot of people feel the same way.

Looking at the list of the most downloaded builds each month over on Planet Minecraft, nestled in amongst the top impossible blocky worlds are always least two or three Minecraft cottages. These aesthetically pleasing builds are always accompanied by gardens full of flowers, cosy interior decor, and surrounded inviting woods. These wholesome worlds are all quintessential cottagecore.

If you've not heard of cottagecare, it's a visual aesthetic born from the internet that focuses on cottages, flowers, home gardening, sewing, baking—anything to do with living a humble life in harmony while being cute.

Media associated with cottagecore includes The Moomins, Beatrix Potter, Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings, the whimsical worlds of Studio Ghibli's films, and Anne of Green Gables. In the land of videogames, Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing are the perfect examples of the cottagecore aesthetic. It's a breezy, highly romanticised view of 'simple living' in the countryside.

Minecraft cottage builds encapsulate that. Not only do they have ethereal exteriors, many of the builds offer completely decorated interiors too, covered in potted plants and pastel colour palettes galore.

I've listed a couple of my favourites below which include a fae bakery and a house inspired by the one in Kiki's Delivery Service. You can check out more Minecraft cottage builds over on Minecraft Planet.

Link: Ghibli inspired cottage (Kiki's Delivery Service)

Link: Fantasy Fae Bakery

Link: ✤ Cozy Cottage ✤ | The Loft MC

Link: Three Cottage World

Link: Cute cottage

Link: Aesthetic Minecraft Vanilla Cottage

Link: Candy Corn Halloween A-Frame

Link: Flower Cottage

Link: Birchwood - Cottage Core