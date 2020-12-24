These fast gaming laptops on sale have high refresh rates and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPUs

The latest standalone CPUs and GPUs might be in short supply (relative to demand), but the same can't be said for gaming laptops, which are plentiful. That also means there are bargains to be had. One of them is this Gigabyte Aorus 15P laptop with a 15.6-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate.

Adorama has it priced at $1,249.99, which is actually a decent value all by itself. However, if you scroll down on the product page, you will see a link for a $100 mail-in-rebate offer. Just have it filled out and postmarked by December 31, 2020, and you're golden.

RTX Gaming With A Rebate Gigabyte Aorus 15P | 144Hz | Core i7-10750H | GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,249.99 $1,150.99 at Adorama after rebate (save $100)

This thin (0.9 inches) and light (less than 5 pounds) gaming laptop packs a punch, and is capable of playing games with RTX turned on.

View Deal

In addition to a fast display, the Aorus 15P pairs an Intel Core i7 10750H Comet Lake processor (6C/12T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache) with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. That is a potent combination, and for less demanding titles (especially esports games), taking advantage of that 144Hz refresh rate is a real possibility.

Other features include 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 512GB SSD (NVMe, PCIe 3.0), and RGB backlighting on the keyboard. Connectivity options include three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, GbE LAN, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio, mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0.

If you do not want to muck with a mail-in-rebate, Acer's similarly configured Predator Triton 300 is on sale at Newegg for $1,199.99.

Acer Predator Triton 300 | 240Hz | Intel Core i7 10750H | GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

A great option for esports gaming, the 240Hz refresh rate gives you plenty of headroom to chase higher frame counts. And like the Aorus 15P, you can play ray-traced games on this laptop.

View Deal

The Predator Triton 300 rocks the same CPU and GPU combo, but has an even faster 240Hz display. It's a tough ask for the hardware to take full advantage of display's refresh rate in more demanding games, but for titles like Fortnite and Counter-Strike Source: Global Offensive, getting into triple-digit framerate territory is doable.

This one also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (Type-A and Type-C), mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0.