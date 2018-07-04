These are the year's top selling Steam games so far

Steam has revealed its best selling games of 2018 so far, and as you'd probably expect there are few surprises. That doesn't mean there aren't any surprises, though: among the top 12 selling titles is Jurassic World: Evolution, rubbing shoulders with the likes of PUBG, Rocket League, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.
Like last year, the list isn't ordered by number, but instead into four categories: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. Here's the first three categories, for your convenience.
Platinum
PUBG
Rocket League
Dota 2
Far Cry 5
Kingdom Come Deliverance
CS:GO
Warframe
Civilization VI
Rainbow Six Siege
Grand Theft Auto V
Vermintide 2
Jurassic World: Evolution
Gold
Final Fantasy XV
Total War: Warhammer 2
Path of Exile: Incursion
Subnautica
The Elder Scrolls Online
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Stellaris
Black Desert Online
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Ark: Survival Evolved
Dragonball FighterZ
Divinity Original Sin II
Silver
War Thunder Project X
Nier Automata
Fallout 4
Team Fortress 2
Dark Souls III
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Human Fall Flat
Cities: Skylines
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Frostpunk
Raft
Slay The Spire
Arma 3
The Forest
Dead By Daylight
Dying Light
As you're probably aware already, the Steam sale is currently underway and most of these games boast hefty price reductions. But if you'd prefer to see some hidden gems, we've got you covered here.