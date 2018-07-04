These are the year's top selling Steam games so far

Steam has revealed its best selling games of 2018 so far, and as you'd probably expect there are few surprises. That doesn't mean there aren't any surprises, though: among the top 12 selling titles is Jurassic World: Evolution, rubbing shoulders with the likes of PUBG, Rocket League, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.

Like last year, the list isn't ordered by number, but instead into four categories: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. Here's the first three categories, for your convenience.

Platinum

PUBG

Rocket League

Dota 2

Far Cry 5

Kingdom Come Deliverance

CS:GO

Warframe

Civilization VI

Rainbow Six Siege

Grand Theft Auto V

Vermintide 2

Jurassic World: Evolution

Gold

Final Fantasy XV

Total War: Warhammer 2

Path of Exile: Incursion

Subnautica

The Elder Scrolls Online

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Stellaris

Black Desert Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ark: Survival Evolved

Dragonball FighterZ

Divinity Original Sin II

Silver

War Thunder Project X

Nier Automata

Fallout 4

Team Fortress 2

Dark Souls III

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Human Fall Flat

Cities: Skylines

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Frostpunk

Raft

Slay The Spire

Arma 3

The Forest

Dead By Daylight

Dying Light

As you're probably aware already, the Steam sale is currently underway and most of these games boast hefty price reductions. But if you'd prefer to see some hidden gems, we've got you covered here.