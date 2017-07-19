The Wolf Among Us Season 2 and Telltale's Walking Dead finale are coming next year

Less than 48 hours after the strong suggestion circulated that a second season of The Wolf Among Us was not in development, Telltale Games has announced that a second season of The Wolf Among Us is in development. It's scheduled to debut in 2018, and will be joined by the fourth and final season of Telltale's Walking Dead series, which was also revealed today. A new Batman series, entitled The Enemy Within, is also on the way, and it's a lot closer: the first episode will be available on August 8.

Batman: The Enemy Within will be a five-part series beginning with "The Enigma", which sees the Riddler's return to Gotham City. "But his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions," Telltale said. "Which of Batman's new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?" Probably pretty deep, honestly.

Player choices from Telltale's first Batman series can be carried over into The Enemy Within, or you can opt to start afresh instead. The game will also support Telltale's 'Crowd Play' multiplayer feature, which delegates in-game decisions to groups of family and friends with connected mobile devices. Troy Baker will return as the voice of Batman, while Anthony Ingruber is back as John Doe, aka The Joker.

Details on The Walking Dead: The Final Season—which will probably not be the actual title—are thinner, because it's so much further off. But it will feature Clementine in the lead role, "allowing players to fully step back into the shoes of the fan favorite character."

The situation is similar for The Wolf Among Us season two, which will be out sometime in the second half of 2018. "This new season will begin a fresh story arc for its returning cast of characters, featuring the return of Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White," Telltale said.

To be fair to Telltale, its response to rumors about a new season of The Wolf Among Us that surfaced earlier this week wasn't a straight-up denial so much as concerted misdirection. Telltale's Job Stauffer said on Twitter only that he worried people were "getting their hopes up in the wrong direction," and noted that Harrington, who started the whole thing with a tweet of his own, has provided voices in multiple Telltale games.

The Telltale Summer Update video, with a rundown of all three games (but very little on The Wolf Among Us) is below.