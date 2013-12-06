The Wolf Among Us Episode 2 is "close to completion", release date to be announced after holidays

I've not yet played the first chapter of The Wolf Among Us, but, having enjoyed The Walking Dead, I'm looking forward to getting my teeth into another quality adventure . And it now looks like I'll have the entirety of the Christmas break to catch up. In an update to their community, Telltale have announced that the episodic game's second chapter, titled Smoke & Mirrors, is "now close to completion". Despite that, they won't have an update on the chapter's ETA until "very soon after the holidays".

"We know many of you are anxious to see where Bigby's story goes next," write Telltale, "and the dev team is hard at work finalizing our live development process on the upcoming episode, Smoke & Mirrors. At Telltale, we always aim to deliver quality content across the season at a pace that will keep you glued to your screen and talking about 'your story' as the season progresses."

As a teaser for that episode, they've released the following new screenshots:

"We wanted to thank everyone for playing the first chapter in The Wolf Among Us," Telltale continue, "and ask for your patience as the team works very hard this month to finalize what is shaping up to be another episode full of surprises. We're anticipating another update on its ETA for release very soon after the holidays, and we couldn't be more excited to continue this series with all of you."

Meanwhile, the studio's other series, The Walking Dead, is, according to an updated Steam page , due to start its second season on the 17th December.