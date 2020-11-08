The Witcher season 2 halts production due to COVID outbreak, again

Filming of the second season of Netflix's adaptation of The Watcher has been paused due to an outbreak of COVID on set, Deadline reports. Four people working on the show have tested positive, and according to Deadline, "Those impacted have been isolated and are not among lead cast".

Back in March production was halted for two weeks due to the pandemic, a delay that was then extended to several months when Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones and had been cast as the cursed Nivellen in The Witcher, tested positive. Production eventually resumed in mid-August.

Here's what to expect from The Witcher season two.