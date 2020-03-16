The Witcher season 2 production pauses amid Coronavirus fears

The Witcher season two production is on hold for two weeks as Netflix moves to deal with the coronavirus situation in the UK. Deadline reports that production has been halted "to allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward."

Netflix shut down production on all its shows in the US and Canada last week as President Trump declared a state of emergency. Cases in the UK have been steadily increasing, and many businesses are temporarily closing offices to try and slow the spread of the virus.

We weren't expecting season two to release until 2021, but we'll have to wait and see if further delays end up affecting Netflix' release schedule. We don't have many plot details to go on just yet, but we know that Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, will feature in the new season. The new series will apparently ditch the scattershop time-hopping of Season one in favour of a more linear arc.

