The Witcher is heading to Netflix

The Witcher Saga—the series of novels which inspired CD Projekt Red's esteemed videogames—is getting an "English language drama series" on Netflix.

Alongside production and visual effects studio Platige Image, the online streaming service is set to welcome Geralt of Rivia et al—naked bath variations yet to be confirmed—with the author of the original book series Andrzej Sapkowski on board as a creative consultant.

"Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar," says Erik Barmack, Netflix's Vice President for international series in a statement. "We couldn’t be more excited about bringing Netflix members around the world."

Sapkowski himself adds: "I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing. "I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life."

Naturally, it appears the book series will be the main source of inspiration here, however it'll be interesting to see how much, if at all, CDPR's videogame series overlaps with its television iteration. Platige's press release can be read in full here.