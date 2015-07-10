The Witcher 3 patch 1.07 change list revealed [Update]

CD Projekt has announced that a "very large update" in the form of version 1.07 is coming soon to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The patch will add a new movement response mode for Geralt, make a number of changes to the inventory system, and give Roach a bit of a tune-up.

A closer look at what's coming:

A new, alternative (optional) movement response mode for Geralt.

A player stash for storing items, available in various locations throughout the game. Stash locations are marked on the player's map.

Crafting and alchemy components no longer add to the overall inventory weight.

Books are now placed in a dedicated tab in the Inventory and books that have already been read are properly grayed out.

Multiple sorting options are now available in the Inventory.

Alchemy formulas and crafting diagrams can be "pinned", meaning all components and ingredients required to make them will be conveniently marked in the Shop panel.

Dozens of fixes for quest related issues, both major and minor.

A few performance enhancements, including the optimization of FX, scenes and general gameplay.

Various improvements to horse behavior.

CD Projekt didn't get into how the new "movement response mode" will actually work, but Marcin Momot explained that it's intended to address complaints about how Geralt handles in the game. "Some players have been reporting that Geralt's responsiveness was not up to their preferences so we are introducing a toggle to switch between two types of responsiveness," he wrote. "Once you play it, you'll be able to choose the one that fits you better." It's a selectable option, he added separately, so that players who prefer the old system (or are at least used to it) aren't forced to endure unnecessary changes.

The only downside to the patch is that the studio has been so focused on getting it finished on time that there won't be any free DLC this week. A detailed breakdown of what the 1.07 update will entail will be released later this week.

Update: CD Projekt Red has released the full changelog for 1.07, which they categorise as being "almost here". I—Phil—have hijacked Andy's post in order to add in the full goddamn thing. If you'd like to see it all not within eyeshot of Geralt in a bath, head over to the CDPR forum post.

Introduces an alternative movement style for Geralt. To enable, go to the Gameplay\Movement Response submenu.

Fixes a rare issue where the player's horse would not fall to the ground properly.

Fixes a rare issue where the player could be locked into the aiming animation if hit while throwing a bomb on horseback.

Fixes a rare issue with an infinite loading screen in the Ladies of the Wood quest.

Includes a variety of collision fixes.

Fixes an issue where Wild Hunt warriors would remain present even after the player completed the main storyline.

Fixes an issue where players could repeatedly buy foreign currency from a loan shark and sell it at the Vivaldi Bank.

Fixes an exploit whereby players could loot gold from a single chest more than once.

Fixes an issue whereby some skills were not properly removed after the player used the Potion of Clearance.

Fixes an issue with target locking, which should now be more responsive.

Introduces a number of changes in selected game-world areas to prevent players from unexpectedly progressing quests or leaving the playable area by climbing certain elements of the landscape.

Fixes an issue where sometimes players could not use Signs after reaching Skellige for the first time.

Fixes an issue where damage from certain sources was incorrectly calculated.

Fixes an issue where the durability of alternative weapons did not drop as intended.

Fixes an issue where the game would remain in slow motion if the player had used manual targeting.

Fixes an issue whereby meditation could be blocked by certain quests.

Fixes an issue where Stamina did not always regenerate properly.

Fixes an issue where Geralt's statistics could be multiplied if the player stood in a Dimeritium bomb cloud while the Cluster skill was activated.

Introduces a number of fixes, improvements and clarifications in the map-pins and objectives for multiple quests.

Fixes an issue where in certain circumstances gravity ceased to apply to the player's horse.

Adds a stash for player convenience. Players can now store loot in their stash, access to which is available in different parts of the world. Stash locations are marked on the map.

Fixes an issue whereby the player's horse would often stop abruptly before bridges or other narrow passages.

Fixes an issue whereby encumbrance was not updating correctly, resulting in players being overburdened where in fact they were not.

Fixes a rare issue where players were unable to choose different Signs.

Fixes an issue where the player was sometimes unable to craft glyphs.

Fixes an issue where not all merchants would accept junk loot.

All crafting components and alchemy ingredients now weigh nothing.

Fixes an issue where certain armor/hairstyle combinations interacted incorrectly.

Fixes an issue where instances of the Quen Sign would occasionally burst during dialogue scenes.

Fixes a rare issue where the player could not play gwent with Madame Serenity at the Passiflora.

The Zoltan gwent card should now always be present beneath the Hanged Man's Tree if the player does not win it earlier in White Orchard.

Fixes a rare issue where players could not talk to, or play gwent with, the innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads.

Includes a number of wording and spelling fixes in multiple localized versions.

Introduces a number of improvements in the game streaming system. Players should experience fewer blurred textures, NPC spawn times should be markedly reduced, and there should be an overall improvement in the speed with which game assets are loaded. Streaming system improvements should be most noticeable on consoles and systems with non-SSD drives.

Improves performance in the swamps of the No Man's Land region.

Fixes an issue whereby the presence of fog could adversely affect game performance.

Optimizes various FX which should result in improved performance during the Battle of Kaer Morhen quest.

Introduces a number of optimizations that improve overall performance throughout the game.

Improves overall game performance.

Fixes an issue where Keira's magic bubble could adversely affect performance.

Fixes an issue whereby the mouse cursor would remain visible during in-game video playback.

Adds a warning if the user runs out of disk space and wants to crate a new game save.

Fixes an issue whereby Colorblind mode was not properly saved.

Fixes an issue whereby Zoltan would sometimes appear in the incorrect location after the Novigrad, Closed City quest.

Fixes an issue during the Last Wish quest whereby Geralt would continue his conversation with Yennefer after they parted.

Fixes an issue where two simultaneous instances of some characters would appear in a scene in the Broken Flowers quest.

Fixes an issue whereby some objectives were not available to the player and would be automatically failed during the Battle of Kaer Morhen quest..

Fixes an issue where in certain circumstances Lambert did not board the boat during the Final Trial quest.

Fixes an issue where in certain circumstances Madame Serenity was improperly placed during the Deadly Plot quest.

