The voice of Watch Dogs 2's Marcus wasn't asked to return in Legion

There's a lotta people in Watch Dogs Legion, so many that you can afford to be petty and picky about who you recruit. But while Aiden Pearce and Wrench return from the series past, there's still no sign of Watch Dogs 2 protagonist Marcus Holloway ever making his way to Camden Town.

Speaking to IGN, voice actor Ruffin Prentiss explained that he'd be happy to return to the role. Unfortunately, Ubisoft never got in touch about bringing the character back for Legion.

"I would love to reprise the role," said Prentiss. "It's one of my favourite things that I've ever done. When Aiden was announced I was like, ‘Oh, maybe there's a potential.’"

Pearce, a man with the personality of scuffed cardboard, arrives as a season pass character for Legion alongside three other operatives—an Assassin's Creed assassin, an actual psychic, and Wrench, the emoji-goggles-wearing loudmouth from the last game.

"He's my main partner in crime in Watch Dogs 2. So I think the realm of possibility still exists, but I have heard nothing from Ubisoft – but if they call, I'd absolutely jump back in.”

Prentiss doesn't appear to resent Marcus' omission, praising actor Shawn Baichoo's "wonderful, fluid, and versatile" performance in the role. Even so, there's been a clamour for Marcus' return since Ubisoft made it clear they'd bring back returning characters, with Prentiss receiving messages from fans asking for the leading lad to come back.

"The fans, the way they received Wrench, absolutely valid. We had a fun time making that game, but it's one of those things where, even when he was announced, I'm getting messages like, ‘Hey, is Marcus coming?’”

The interview does touch on an interesting tidbit regarding the wider franchise, mind. Apparently, one writer had plans for getting three or four protagonists established before pulling them all together for an "Avengers"-style team-up. Considering the almost superhero origin-story ending of the first game, it doesn't even seem that far-fetched.

For now, it looks like Marcus won't be crossing the pond anytime soon. Probably for the best, anyway—Christopher would probably find some utterly petty way to snub him.