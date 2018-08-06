The trailer for Bee Simulator is unexpectedly epic

Apart from the whole 'die horribly whenever you sting someone to defend your hive' thing, the life of a honey bee doesn't sound all that dramatic. Yet the new trailer for Bee Simulator , a game about literally beeing a honey bee—and don't expect those world-class puns to stop anytime soon—makes that simple idea look incredible. Drama! Ceaseless adventure! I'm on the edge of my seat over here, readers.

The mere existence of Bee Simulator raises the question, what do bees do all day? Granted, entomologists and beekeepers have long since answered that question, but that's beeside the point. Why? Beecause Developer Varsav Game Studios reckons honey bees "compete with other bees in races, collect pollen, perform waggle dances, and explore a world inspired by Central Park in New York." At least, that's what the studio said on Steam . And I'm no entomologist, but that sounds about right.

You play as one of your hive's many worker bees. Your job is to develop the hive and defend it from threats like wasps—gasp!—and no-good humans. I always knew humans were no good. That's the gist of Bee Simulator's story mode. There's also a free-roam exploration mode that lets you explore the Central Park-inspired area from a bee's perspective. On top of that, there's a split-screen mode so you can race your friends or explore together. And it gets better: Bee Simulator was scored by Mikołaj Stroiński, who also handled the music for The Witcher 3.

Frankly, I've never been more excited about bees. Hell, I've never felt anything toward bees apart from mild disdain and genuine fear which I'll never admit to. But I'm invested at this point. Bee Simulator is scheduled to release later this year, and I'll bee on the frontlines.