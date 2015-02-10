The Steam Mystery Midweek Sale is now underway

With mysteriously little fanfare, Valve has launched the Mystery Midweek Sale on Steam, a collection of more than 40 mystery and detective games discounted by up to 75 percent.

There aren't a lot of big names in this particular Steam sale, but there's some really good stuff nonetheless. Your mileage may vary, of course, but my highlights include LA Noire for $4, Gemini Rue for $6, The Wolf Among Us for $12, and all three Max Payne games going collectively for a tenner. Hey, I'm a big Max Payne fan.

The Mystery Midweek sale is live now and runs until 10 am PST on February 13.