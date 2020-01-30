The Razer Huntsman Elite is the cheapest we've seen it at £137

Thinking about upgrading to one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards but can't quite justify the higher price tag? The good news is that the excellent Razer Huntsman Elite is currently on sale at Amazon for £137 and it's the lowest price we've ever seen it. The listed saving is actually pretty accurate, so you'll be knocking off around £60 from its average historical price—not bad for the board that currently claims the top spot on our list of the best mechanical keyboards.

Even with that substantial saving, the Huntsman Elite isn't cheap, so what do you get for that higher price tag? What sets this particular keyboard apart from its competitors is the use of Razer's opto-mechanical switches—with virtually no actuation delay, these are one of the most responsive switches available.

If you're interested in how they work, these switches use a blend of technologies, mixing an optical sensor with a traditional mechanical switch design. Essentially, instead of using the contact of metal leaves, the keypress is registered when a beam of light passes through the stem of the switch as it descends.

Of course, if you're more concerned with how it looks rather than what's going on beneath the surface, you can rest assured that the Huntsman Elite includes Razer's Chroma technology with highly customisable RGB lighting—even down to the individual keys. And as you'd expect, this board sports dedicated media keys and onboard storage. In fact, the only real downside we can find with this keyboard is that it lacks a USB passthrough.

If you want to see how Razer's Huntsman Elite squares up against our other favourites, you can check out our guide to the best mechanical keyboards. And if you're not particularly bothered about mechanical switches, you can take a look at the best gaming keyboards.