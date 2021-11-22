The Razer BlackShark V2, our favorite gaming headset, is just $70 on Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 is the best wired gaming headset you can get your hands on right now. We scored it 92% in our Editor's Pick review, and we noted that among various other reasons to buy one, it only costs $100. But now you can get it even cheaper—it's down to just $69.99 on Amazon.

That's the lowest it's ever been on Amazon, and it's a sweet deal for anyone looking for a top-notch gaming headset at a sub-$100 price. Not to suggest that this is some kind of budget-focused quality compromise. From our review: "From the audio response, comfort, design, and software, the BlackShark V2 is absolutely one of the best gaming headsets available right now, and potentially the best."

Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset | $99.99 Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This sweet gaming headset is a great pick at regular price, and this is as low as it's ever been on Amazon. It features 50mm titanium drivers, a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, in-line cable controls, and right now, a spectacularly good price.

In case there's any doubt, here it is sitting at the very top of our list of the best gaming headsets in 2021.

The Razer BlackShark V2 is built around 50mm titanium drivers that promise rich trebles and powerful bass, with titanium-coated diaphragms for better clarity on voice communications. The detachable microphone is tuned for "a more focused voice pickup area," which can be further tweaked via the Razer Synapse 3 software. What's it all mean? Our review sums it up nicely: "The Razer BlackShark V2 is a hell of a package, and a hell of a headset." And that's a hell of a price.